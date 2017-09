TORONTO, July 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended its losses for the week on Friday, hurt by profit taking on Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and continued declines in the key financials, materials and energy groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 40.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14,224.42 shortly after the open. Half of the index’s 10 main sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)