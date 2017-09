TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, driven by heavily weighted energy shares, which followed the price of crude oil higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.55 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,499.99 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)