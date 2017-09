TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, with energy shares weighing as oil prices slid further, setting the index up for a 0.6 percent slip on the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.41 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,385.50. Half of the 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)