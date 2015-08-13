CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as commodities drag on resource stocks

TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower for the third straight session, as natural resource stocks were battered again by commodity prices, but overall losses were less steep after China’s central bank said there was no reason for the yuan to fall further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 27.66 points, or 0.19 percent, to 14,311.87 shortly after the open.

Five of the 10 main sectors were in the red, with energy stocks down 1.3 percent and materials down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)