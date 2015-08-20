CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends losses at open as growth concerns weigh

TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday, tracking global equity markets and extending its recent hefty losses, as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September softened and anxiety over global growth dominated.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 102.86 points, or 0.73 percent, to 13,933.77. Materials, home to mining stocks, was the lone gainer among the index’s 10 main groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)