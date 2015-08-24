FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX plummets 5 pct shortly after open
#Market News
August 24, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX plummets 5 pct shortly after open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index plunged more than 5 percent minutes after the open on Monday, tracking a global rout following a nearly 9 percent dive in Chinese stocks that also sent commodity prices plunging.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index sank 720.45 points, or 5.35 percent, to 12,753.22, its biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.

All 10 of the index’s main sectors were down at least 3 percent or more, with the heavily weighted energy stocks sinking 5.2 percent and financials diving 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

