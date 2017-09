TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday following last week’s rally as energy stocks, pinched by cheaper crude prices, led declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 72.13 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,792.94, shortly after the open. Half of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)