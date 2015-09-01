FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides more than 2 percent shortly after open
#Market News
September 1, 2015

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides more than 2 percent shortly after open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell sharply at the open on Tuesday as the latest round of disappointing data out of China spurred more volatile trading in global markets and helped sink energy stocks on the TSX.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index gave up 314.07 points, or 2.27 percent, to trade at 13,545.05 shortly after the open. All 10 of the index’s main groups were mired in red, with energy falling 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

