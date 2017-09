TORONTO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened sharply lower on Friday, tracking global equity market declines, with broad losses across most sectors led by a more than 1 percent decline in banking, energy and mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 94.89 points, or 0.7 percent, to 13,501.52. Technology and health care were the lone gainers among the index’s 10 main groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)