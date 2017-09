TORONTO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped shortly after the open, ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and as global investors bet on more economic stimulus from China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was rose 124.55 points, or 0.91 percent, to 13,755.22. Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)