CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of Fed, commodities weigh
September 14, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower ahead of Fed, commodities weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell slightly at the open as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve decision this week and commodity prices, under pressure from the latest tepid data out of China, dragged on resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 41.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 13,420.34 shortly after markets opened. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups declined. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

