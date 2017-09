TORONTO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower with little impetus ahead of a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision due later on Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.70 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,742.08. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)