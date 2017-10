TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell hard on Friday as investors reacted nervously to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates and some commodity prices tumbled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 173.44 points, or 1.26 percent, at 13,613.72 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)