CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as financials lead
September 25, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened sharply higher on Friday, recouping some of this week’s losses, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday said the U.S. central bank was on track to raise interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.13 points, or 0.6 percent, at 13,418.8 shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 key sectors advanced, with financial stocks leading the rebound. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
