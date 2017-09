TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened moderately higher on Tuesday, with all 10 of the index’s key sectors recouping at least some of the previous session’s losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 44.7 points, or 0.34 percent, to 13,049.28 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)