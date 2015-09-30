FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps soon after open on GDP data, Valeant rally
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps soon after open on GDP data, Valeant rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rallied more than 1 percent shortly after the open as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares rebounded after being battered by charges of price gauging and as higher-than-expected domestic growth data also gave other sectors a healthy boost.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 142.02 points, or 1.09 percent, to 13,178.98. Materials, which groups miners and other resource names, was the only sector in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

