CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on resource retreat, Valeant subpoena
October 15, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on resource retreat, Valeant subpoena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped at the open on Thursday, hurt by a retreat among resource stocks on lower oil prices and a slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it was subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over drug pricing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.32 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,853.01. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained, however, led by financial and industrial stocks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
