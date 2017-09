TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil settled down for a fourth straight day and by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which has been subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over its drug pricing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 46.36 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,828.97. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)