TORONTO, July 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Friday, reversing course after five straight days of gains as energy and material stocks led declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 25.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to 14,705.65. Industrials was the only sector that made gains. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)