Shanghai shares close down 0.1 pct, slips from 3-week high
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 16, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares close down 0.1 pct, slips from 3-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares snapped a four-day winning streak in weak Monday trade, dogged by weakness in financials and oil majors as investors took some profits in last week’s leading gainers.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,357, slipping from a three-week high. The CSI300 Index , which also tracks some Shenzhen listings, closed down 0.3 percent.

Property developers bucked broader market weakness after Goldman Sachs upgraded the sector listed in the mainland. The Shanghai property sub-index was an outperformer, up 0.9 percent, with Poly Real Estate rising 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

