FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese shares slide on Wall Street as audits, data weigh
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

Chinese shares slide on Wall Street as audits, data weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-traded Chinese stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by concerns about the transparency of their audit processes after a U.S. judge censored the Chinese units of the world’s top auditors.

Among the biggest losers were Internet services provider Baidu Inc, down 4.8 percent at $166.10, and SINA Corp , down 5.1 percent at $73.16.

In a harshly worded 112-page ruling, Securities and Exchange Commission Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot censured the Chinese affiliates of KPMG, Deloitte & Touche , PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young . {ID:nL2N0KW227]

He said the companies “willfully” failed to give U.S. regulators the audit work papers of certain Chinese companies under investigation for accounting fraud.

The lack of proper auditing could force some of these companies to de-list from U.S. exchanges, under U.S. regulations.

Shares of Tal Education Group fell 7.3 percent to $23.75 in their largest decline since August 2012. The shares rose 2.9 percent Wednesday after the company posted unaudited results for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

Chinese data also weighed on shares as a preliminary survey showed that activity in China’s factory sector contracted in January, for the first time in six months.

An index of stocks of Chinese companies traded on U.S. exchanges fell 3.2 percent to its lowest in two months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.