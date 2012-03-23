US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher in sync with energy, materials

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, boosted by rising energy and basic materials shares, and the S&P 500 continued to show resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.59 points, or 0.27 percent, to end unofficially at 13,080.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,397.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to close unofficially at 3,067.92.

For the week, the Dow was off 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 was down 0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent.