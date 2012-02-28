US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow closes at highest since May 2008

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since 2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.61 points, or 0.18 percent, to close unofficially at 13,005.12. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to end unofficially at 1,372.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.60 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish unofficially at 2,986.76.

The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 while the S&P ended above a May 2011 intraday high of 1,370.58.