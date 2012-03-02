FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P scores eight winning weeks in last nine
March 2, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P scores eight winning weeks in last nine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains in the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as shares ended the day lower after a thinly traded session.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 12,977.57. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 12.78 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 2,976.19.

For the week, the S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent.

But the Dow ended the week just a touch lower - down 0.05 percent.

