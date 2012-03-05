FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, China cuts growth target
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, China cuts growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session and the third in the last four, led lower by basic materials and energy shares after China cut its growth target for 2012.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.76 points, or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 12,962.81. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index declined 5.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 25.71 points, or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially at 2,950.48.

