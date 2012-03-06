FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St has worst day in nearly 3 months
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St has worst day in nearly 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns China’s slowdown would hit global growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 204.57 points, or 1.58 percent, at 12,758.24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 20.94 points, or 1.53 percent, at 1,343.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.25 points, or 1.36 percent, at 2,910.23.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.