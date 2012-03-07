FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on strong ADP jobs data
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on strong ADP jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses after payroll processor ADP’s report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 78.26 points, or 0.61 percent, to end unofficially at 12,837.41. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 9.25 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,352.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 25.37 points, or 0.87 percent, to close unofficially at 2,935.69.

