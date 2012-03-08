FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up, recovers most of week's losses
March 8, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up, recovers most of week's losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, recovering most of the week’s losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 70.61 points, or 0.55 percent, to end unofficially at 12,907.94. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index advanced 13.28 points, or 0.98 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,365.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 34.73 points, or 1.18 percent, to close unofficially at 2,970.42.

