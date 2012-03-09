US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends the week higher on jobs data

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece, instead focusing on another strong monthly jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 12,922.02. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to close unofficially at 2,988.34.

For the week, though, the Dow fell 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent.