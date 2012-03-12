FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat ahead of Fed meeting
March 12, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday, as traders paused to digest recent gains and looked ahead to a Federal Reserve monetary policy statement.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.69 points, or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at 12,959.56. The S&P 500 Index ticked up just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,371.09. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 4.68 points, or 0.16 percent, to close unofficially at 2,983.66.

