US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends above 1,400 for first time since 2008
March 15, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends above 1,400 for first time since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has yielded a steady stream of gains this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.66 points, or 0.44 percent, to end unofficially at 13,252.76. The S&P 500 Index gained 8.31 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.59. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.64 points, or 0.51 percent, to close unofficially at 3,056.37.

The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since June 5, 2008.

