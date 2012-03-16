FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends best week in 3 months
March 16, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends best week in 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 wrapped up its best week in three months with slight gains on Friday as investors continued to push equities near four-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to finish unofficially at 13,232.62. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.57 points, or 0.11 percent, to close unofficially at 1,404.17. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to end unofficially at 3,055.26.

The S&P 500 closed on Friday at its highest level since May 20, 2008. For the week, the Dow and the S&P 500 each gained 2.4 percent, while the Nasdaq added 2.2 percent.

