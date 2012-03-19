FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends higher, buoyed by Apple
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends higher, buoyed by Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished higher on Monday, extending the recent rally after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to close unofficially at 13,239.13. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added 5.58 points, or 0.40 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,409.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 23.06 points, or 0.75 percent, to end unofficially at 3,078.32.

The S&P 500 climbed within 10 percent of its 2007 all-time closing high.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.