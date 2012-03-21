FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly slips, but S&P still near 4-yr highs
March 21, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly slips, but S&P still near 4-yr highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in the energy services sector, but gains in tech supported the Nasdaq and kept the S&P 500 near four-year highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 45.57 points, or 0.35 percent, to end unofficially at 13,124.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dipped 2.62 points, or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.90. But the Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 3,075.32.

