US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Bernanke's comments
March 26, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on Bernanke's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 bounced back from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain in place to help drive the U.S. unemployment rate lower.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 160.90 points, or 1.23 percent, to end unofficially at 13,241.63. The S&P 500 Index gained 19.40 points, or 1.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,416.51. The Nasdaq Composite added 54.65 points, or 1.78 percent, to close unofficially at 3,122.57.

