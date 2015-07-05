MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt halts decline as mid-caps lend support

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Bargain hunters helped Egypt’s stock market arrest its seven-week slump on Sunday, though air strikes in North Sinai and Greece referendum worries limited gains.

Cairo’s benchmark index was little changed as mid-cap companies dominated trading volumes, with Palm Hills Development Company gaining 1.9 percent and Global Telecom up 2 percent.

Shares in Emaar Misr, the Egyptian arm of Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties, climbed by 3.94 Egyptian pounds ($0.51) on its market debut. The developer set the initial public offering (IPO) price at 3.80 Egyptian pounds, with its second tranche oversubscribed by about 36 times.

Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities, said the market was helped by investors buying Palm Hills and Global Telecom after their shares had lagged behind the rest of the market in recent weeks.

However, Emaar Misr, not yet on the main Egypt 30 index, is attracting most interest, accounting for more than half of the bourse’s turnover, Radwan added.

Gains in the stock were capped by IPO investors selling for a small profit amid the broader worries in Egypt and potential repercussions from Greece.

Egyptian warplanes killed 25 Islamist militants in North Sinai on Saturday, security sources said, as the Egyptian president visited the province after a major escalation of the conflict there.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia stock market was up 0.1 percent in thin trade.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rose 0.9 percent after the petrochemicals company said it has completed formation of a joint venture with Korea’s SK Global Chemical Co to make polyethylene products.

Shares in dairy company Almarai gained 2.4 percent after reporting a 22.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit. ($1 = 7.7250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David Goodman)