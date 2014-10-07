FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Morgan Stanley bets on European cyclicals, Rio Tinto, BMW among top picks
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 7, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley bets on European cyclicals, Rio Tinto, BMW among top picks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Morgan Stanley gets optimistic on a handful of European cyclical stocks and cuts its view on healthcare - the best performing regional sector this year - to an “underweight.”

** Rio Tinto, BMW, BASF among the broker’s top European picks.

** Drop in euro and low relative valuations likely to support exporters even as economic indicators within the eurozone have taken a turn for the worse.

** “While we may have to wait a little longer for evidence, we believe the growth outlook isn’t as bad as feared,” says MS.

** MS says relative P/Es at lowest levels since Nov-08, while cyclicals just 4 pct off 2011 lows relative to defensives.

** Earnings downgrades - a strong headwind for cyclicals this year - have improved with the weakening euro.

** Alcatel Lucent, InterContinental Hotels Group , consumer goods group Philips, TUI Travel , budget airline Ryanair, and mining and smelting company Boliden round out the broker’s top 9 picks.

** MS’ call on Rio Tinto comes as shares surge 6 percent on after company rejects a merger approach from rival Glencore .

** On the healthcare sector MS says performance looks very extended valuations appear increasingly stretched. (RM://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM://vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

