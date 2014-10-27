FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares erase gains, Bund futures rise after weak Ifo
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares erase gains, Bund futures rise after weak Ifo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - European shares erased their early gains while futures on benchmark German government bonds turned higher on Monday after a key index of German business sentiment hit its lowest level in almost two years.

The Munich-based Ifo think-tank’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 103.2 from 104.7 the previous month, suggesting Europe’s largest economy could be in for a bumpy ride in the fourth quarter.

At 0912 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was flat at 1,314.84 points after trading as high as 1,324.50 points in early deals on better-than-expected results from the European banking sector’s health checks.

German Bund futures erased their losses to last trade 2 ticks higher on the day at 150.37, having traded as low as 150.07 earlier. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.