European shares up after Greece deal, DAX hits new record high

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, with Germany’s share index hitting a new all-time high and Britain’s FTSE trading just below a record peak after euro zone negotiators agreed to extend Greece’s financial rescue package.

Athens clinched a deal on Friday to avoid a banking collapse by accepting a conditional extension of its bailout programme. The accord requires Greece to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 6,931.21 points by 0807 GMT after, not far from its record peak of 6,950.60 scaled in late 1999.

Germany’s DAX was up 0.8 percent at 11,139.20 points after rising to 11,158.55 - its highest ever level, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 1,533.12 points. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)