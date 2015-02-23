FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares up after Greece deal, DAX hits new record high
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares up after Greece deal, DAX hits new record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, with Germany’s share index hitting a new all-time high and Britain’s FTSE trading just below a record peak after euro zone negotiators agreed to extend Greece’s financial rescue package.

Athens clinched a deal on Friday to avoid a banking collapse by accepting a conditional extension of its bailout programme. The accord requires Greece to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 6,931.21 points by 0807 GMT after, not far from its record peak of 6,950.60 scaled in late 1999.

Germany’s DAX was up 0.8 percent at 11,139.20 points after rising to 11,158.55 - its highest ever level, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 1,533.12 points. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.