FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares close at new seven-year high after Greek deal
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

European shares close at new seven-year high after Greek deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices at settle)

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct at new 7-yr high

* Market sentiment improves after Greek deal

* DAX off record high after Ifo miss

* Britain’s FTSE lags after HSBC profit falls

By Francesco Canepa and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - European shares closed at a new seven-year high on Monday, boosted by a deal late on Friday to extend Greece’s financial rescue package.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was the only major index to close lower, albeit only slightly, after HSBC reported a 17 percent drop in annual profit. The bank’s shares fell 4.6 percent and weighed on peer Standard Chartered.

Investors in continental Europe were encouraged after Greece sealed a deal with euro zone partners to avoid a banking collapse by accepting a conditional extension of its bailout programme and agreeing to present a reform plan.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,535.08 points, its highest level since early 2008.

“We have cleared the first hurdle but Greece has to come up with a serious set of measures now,” Peter Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank, said. “Over the course of the next few months, we will be having more discussions and possibly a lot more market volatility.”

Germany’s DAX index set a new record high but trimmed gains after the German Ifo business climate index came in below market expectations, even though it set a seven-month high.

The DAX closed up 0.7 percent. It has gained 13 percent since the start of 2015 and currently trades in overbought territory on a number of momentum indicators such as Bollinger bands and stochastic indexes.

“The Ifo index was a little bit weaker than expected but we only saw a small reaction,” Christian Henke, an analyst at IG, said.

“The sentiment is bullish but the DAX is slightly overbought so a small consolidation is possible.”

Dutch mail group PostNL was the top gainer in Europe, surging 11.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.

[For a related story on funds flowing into European stocks, click on (Editing by Angus MacSwan and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.