FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP profit beat helps European shares to fresh 7-yr high
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

BHP profit beat helps European shares to fresh 7-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - European shares hit fresh seven-year highs on Tuesday on the back of better-than-expected results at BHP Billiton and expectations of cost savings at network operator Telefonica Deutschland from its E-Plus buy.

Greece’s future in the eurozone was also in focus, meanwhile, after the European Commission said a list of economic reform plans submitted by Greece was “sufficiently comprehensive”.

Shares in BHP rose 3.6 percent, driving a sector rally, after the global miner beat market forecasts by posting a smaller-than-expected drop in half-year profit. Telefonica Deutschland rose more than 7 percent after revealing expectations of more than 250 million euros in savings for 2015.

Tha broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was up 0.1 pct at 1,536.73, its highest level since early 2008. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.