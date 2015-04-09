FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

M&A boost sends European shares to highest since July 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - European shares rose to their highest since July 2007 on Thursday on the prospect of more corporate deals, as well as figures showing a strong recovery in Europe’s auto sector and robust German data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 1 percent to 1,628.46 points, hitting its highest level since July 2007 and taking its gains so far this year to 19 percent.

Lafarge and Holcim rose 5.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively after they chose the chief executive of their combined company, opening the way for the two cement groups to clinch their $40 billion merger if shareholders back it next month.

British luxury goods maker Burberry rose 2.8 percent after positive numbers from Mulberry and talk of consolidation in the sector. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

