FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SKF and Syngenta slip as European stock markets retreat
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

SKF and Syngenta slip as European stock markets retreat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - European stock markets lost ground on Friday, with bearings maker SKF and crop chemicals group Syngenta among the worst performers after posting tepid figures.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had reached its highest level in more than 14 years earlier this week, was down by 0.3 percent at 1,631.65 points in early session trading.

SKF shares fell 4 percent after the Swedish company forecast flat demand for its products in the second quarter, while Syngenta declined by 3 percent after reporting lower sales.

Some traders added that lingering worries over Greece were leading investors to trim back positions and take profits on the stock market rally so far this year, which has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 rise around 20 percent.

“I think the Greece situation will be resolved but we’ve had a massive up-turn on the stock markets so far this year, and the underlying concerns are causing some people to take a bit of money off the table,” said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.