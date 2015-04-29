FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Next, SHB help European shares edge up after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - European shares edged up early on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected results from UK clothing retailer Next, Swedish bank Handelsbanken and Dutch nutritional supplements DSM, among others.

The three stocks, up between 1.6 percent and 3 percent, were among the top gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , which was up 0.3 percent at 1,322.89 at 0711 GMT.

The index had fallen 1.5 percent on the previous day. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)

