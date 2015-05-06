FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Results boost help European shares after selloff
May 6, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Results boost help European shares after selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - European equity indexes edged higher in choppy trade early on Wednesday, helped by a boost from strong results at Anheuser-Busch InBev and Vestas Wind, among other firms.

Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, mobile phone operator Telenor and AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, rose between 2.9 percent and 5.7 percent to be among the top regional gainers after posting better-than-expected results.

French bank Societe Generale bucked the trend, however, falling 3.1 percent after its results.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had fallen in five of the previous six sessions, was up 0.2 percent at 1,557.73 points at 0716 GMT.

Any market gain was likely to be capped by a continued strengthening of the euro against the dollar amid mixed U.S. economic data and a selloff in euro zone sovereign debt. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

