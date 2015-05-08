FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK market leads European equity rally after Conservatives' win
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

UK market leads European equity rally after Conservatives' win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - UK shares led a rebound in European equity indexes on Friday after early poll results showed Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives were set to govern Britain for another five years.

Broader market sentiment was also supported by a return to calm in U.S and European government bonds after a recent selloff, with investors holding fire ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the session.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was up 2.1 percent at 1,578.68 points, with Britain’s FTSE 100 also up by a similar amount.

British defence group Babcock gained 11.6 percent while banking group Lloyds rose 7.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index had previously fallen 6 percent from a 14-1/2 year peak hit in April as a rebound in oil prices raised the spectre of an early interest rate hike in the United States at a time of patchy economic growth.

Investors were likely to focus on U.S. employment data due at 1230 GMT for an indication of the state of the world’s largest economy. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.