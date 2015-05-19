FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European stock markets advance, lifted by ECB's Coeure comments
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

European stock markets advance, lifted by ECB's Coeure comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - European shares gained ground on Tuesday after a leading European Central Bank (ECB) official said the ECB would front-load an asset purchase scheme, aimed at boosting growth, over the coming two months.

Benoit Coeure, an executive board member at the ECB, said the ECB would front-load asset purchases in May and June due to low market liquidity in July and August.

Coeure added that a recent European government bond market selloff was a normal correction but the rapidity of the adjustment was worrisome and indicated “extreme volatility” in the market.

Coeure’s comments pushed down the euro and lifted European stocks. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.3 percent, while Germany’s DAX gained 1.6 percent.

Among individual stocks, media group Reed Elsevier rose by 2.2 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

However, Vodafone fell 1.9 percent as some traders said that the mobile network operator’s guidance had been slightly below forecasts, even though Vodafone returned to quarterly sales growth. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.