FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Greek yields fall, shares rise on prospect of deal with creditors
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Greek yields fall, shares rise on prospect of deal with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Yields on Greek bonds fell and European shares extended their gains on Wednesday on the prospect of an accord between Greece and its creditors.

A Greek government official told Reuters that the Brussels group of Athens’ official creditors had started procedures to draw up a staff-level agreement.

Greek 10-year government bond yields fell 42 bps to a day’s low of 11.49 percent and the euro came off a one-month low against the U.S. dollar, trading up to $1.087 .

The FTSEurofirst index of European shares extended gains to trade 1.1 percent higher while an index of Greek shares was up 3.5 percent. (Reporting by London markets team, Writing By Francesco Canepa; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.