FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank outperforms weaker European stock markets
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank outperforms weaker European stock markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, weighed down by a drop in agrochemicals group Syngenta although Deutsche Bank outperformed to surge higher after boardroom changes at the German bank.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent.

Syngenta was the worst-performing stock on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, slipping 2.1 percent after the company rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto .

However, shares in Deutsche Bank rose 7.2 percent after the company purged its leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank.

“The changes had to be made. There may be some short-term volatility with the share price but, all in all, it should be a positive for the stock,” said JNF Capital investment manager Edward Smyth. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.