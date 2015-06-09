FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares hit new one-month low, HSBC dips
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

European shares hit new one-month low, HSBC dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday to extend a recent losing streak, tracking a drop in U.S. stocks, with HSBC slightly lower after announcing a drastic restructuring plan.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,522.18 points by 0706 GMT, tracking a fall on Wall Street as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve may raise rates as soon as September.

The FTSEurofirst 300 fell to a new 1-month low, dropping for the sixth straight session.

HSBC dipped 0.5 percent after it said it would cut almost 50,000 jobs from its payroll, take an axe to its investment bank and shrink its risk weighted assets by $290 billion in an effort to improve its sluggish performance. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.